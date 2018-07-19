#DoTheShiggy: Viral Star Stiff-Arms Russell Wilson To Take Pic With Ciara At ESPYs

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Idol Roc/Splash

Shiggy Stiff-Arms Russell Wilson At ESPYs

It’s been one hell of a year for the Instagram star known as Shiggy (@theshiggyshow). He’s appeared on ESPN’s First Take after a hilarious Stephen A. Smith impersonation following the NBA finals and he’s helped Drake get another #1 record with the #DoTheShiggy/#InMyFeelingsChallenge.

Last night, Shiggy made his ESPYs debut with a big splash.

Damn Met @iamjamiefoxx And He Told Me He Loves What I Do .. 🙏⭐️ #Blessings

He met some inspirational celebs like Jamie Foxx.

Glad Russ Is A Cool Guy Man 😂😂😂😂💪 @dangerusswilson @ciara

He even met Ciara and Russell Wilson who were lauded by fans for their show stopping interpretation of Shiggy’s viral challenge.

However, prior to this pic being taken Shiggy had to curve Russell for trying to ruin his big moment with his doting husbandry.

