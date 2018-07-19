Really?! Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Combats Abuse Allegations By Claiming She Liked To Be Choked During Sex

Tiffany Haddish Is Being Sued By Ex-Husband

Tiffany Haddish is being sued by her ex-husband over the abuse allegations she included in her best-selling book–and now even more information is coming out.

The comedian’s ex-husband claims that her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, is filled with lies about him, and also added that Haddish asked him to choke her.

William Stewart sued both Haddish and Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, over the chapter of her book that alleged he abused and stalked her during their marriage, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Though Haddish never mentioned Stewart by name, Stewart says everyone knows she was talking about him since they married and divorced twice. Stewart claims that prior to filing the suit, he sent the 38-year-old comedian and Simon & Schuster multiple letters to resolve the “harmful and defamatory” accusations made in the chapter, “The Ex-Husband.”

According to newly-released court documents, Stewart’s lawyers sent several letters to Haddish and S&S in an effort to reach a settlement prior to filing his lawsuit. Stewart claims that he reached out to Haddish personally, before making any public statements in an effort to resolve the “harmful and defamatory assertions.”

Her ex-husband also claims that Haddish gave an interview with comedian Dom Irrera in 2012, where she admits that Stewart never beat her. He claims Haddish made a joke that “he never beat me up, he just choked me a little bit” and that choking was often a punchline in her comedy.

Then the lawyers revealed the following:

“Furthermore, we have information that will demonstrate Ms. Haddish regularly requested Mr. Stewart to become more aggressive with her during sex, including, among other things, to choke her as a part of their sexual intercourse.”

Stewart also claims he has audio recordings of Haddish “seeking the guidance of a psychic to help with her erratic and violent tendencies towards Mr. Stewart, not vice versa.”

This case is still ongoing.