Ciara, Draya Michele & Other Celebs Spotted At The 2018 ESPYS
A number of celebs were spotted Wednesday at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the 2018 ESPYS.
Draya Michele and her fiance Orlando Scandrick walked the carpet…
as well as Russell and Ciara.
Other attendees included Chadwick Boseman…
Swaggy P…
Odell Beckham…
and Trevor Jackson.
During the show, 141 sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar were awarded the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman accepted on behalf of her “sister survivors.”
More photos on the flip.
