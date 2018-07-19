Ciara, Draya Michele & Other Celebs Spotted At The 2018 ESPYS

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2018 ESPYS Red Carpet Photos

A number of celebs were spotted Wednesday at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the 2018 ESPYS.

Draya Michele and her fiance Orlando Scandrick walked the carpet…

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

 

as well as Russell and Ciara.

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

 

Other attendees included Chadwick Boseman…

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Swaggy P…

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Odell Beckham…

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

and Trevor Jackson.

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

During the show, 141 sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar were awarded the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman accepted on behalf of her “sister survivors.”

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

More photos on the flip.

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic)

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

    Continue Slideshow

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Multi, News, Red Carpet

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus