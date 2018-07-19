Michael B. Jordan Defends His Raisins In Potato Salad Boat Party By Saying Black Women Aren’t Abundant In Italy [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Michael B Jordan Says Take It Easy Over His All-Italian Boat Party

These photos of MJB’s alleged “white girl only” boat party in Italy lead to a lot of criticism in comments…scroll down to see his response.

 

“News flash…ok?! There’s not a lot of Black women in Italy. Ok? It’s not. Ya’ll are bugging. Ya’ll are doing too much. I like milk, I like chocolate milk, I like almond milk, strawberry milk, you know the cinnamon toast crunch milk? That’s pretty good”.

Milk seems to be getting lot of love! Who else is thirsty?

