Flame Broiled Bigot Banned From Steakhouse For Calling Black Server Named Khalil A “Terrorist”

Racist Customer Banned After Calling Server A Terrorist

A racist customer at the Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, Texas is being put on blast but their server after calling him a terrorist on his receipt. Khalil Cavil, the young man waiting on the table says the note was a shock to him, and wants folks to know it’s NOT ok to treat folks like this. To make matters worse, the nasty customer didn’t leave a dime as a tip on a $108 tab.

Last night at work I received this note from one of my tables. At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach. I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists. Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith. All day I’ve had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how. So to all the haters out there, keep talkin, your only helping me step into my destiny!

Terry Turney, the COO of Saltgrass Steak House told USA Today that the customer who left the message has been banned from the establishment and says any kind of racism is unacceptable under his restaurant. Good riddance! And it doesn;t matter, but Cavil reportedly has no Middle Eastern roots, he told Texas’ KMID he was named after one of his father’s best friends who was killed in an accident. Khalil means “friend” in Arabic, the Odessa American notes.