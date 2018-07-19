Here’s Why #BlackInkCHI Fans Are 9Mag Shading Ryan & Rachel’s 84-Year-Old Situationship

Black Ink Chicago: Ryan Henry’s Long Term Situationship Makes Viewers Cringe

If you were watching last night’s episode of Black Ink Chicago, you would have seen Ryan gift Rachel a brand new Benz. The two claim to have dated for “15 years”, share two children (one biologically) and run a business together. But, they aren’t “committed.”

Rachel’s family and even Ryan’s mama is even looking at them funny at this point. Are you guys “together” together, or just raising kids together? It’s confusing.

Ryan gathered both their families around for this?? And then says he’s going to take his time committing to Rachel, because she needed a Benz and folks are calling it BS.

I’m not understanding why some folks are saying that Ryan and Rachel are taking their time. It’s been 15 years, how much time do you need?#BlackInkCrewCHI pic.twitter.com/bwPOYouq2c — Lauren (@_OoohLaaLaa_) July 19, 2018

