Remy Ma, Keri Hilson & Other Celebs Attend The “Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala”

“Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala” Photos

Wendy Williams held her inaugural “Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala” at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom and brought out her celebrity friends for a cause.

Williams partnered with her family’s charity, The Hunter Foundation for the event that simultaneously celebrated her birthday.

Celebs in attendance included Remy Ma, Pappoose and Mona Scott Young…

Victoria Rothwell and the gala’s host Torrei Hart…

and Keri Hilson who performed.

Wendy and her hubby Kevin Hunter donated $25,000 on behalf of their foundation.

Happy birthday Wendy!

More from the “Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala”