She’s Raw: Rapper Sheila D Yeah Blasts Nasty A&R Talking About Her Kid On New “Ratchet Royalty” EP

Sheila D Gets Raw On “Ratchet Royalty”

Firstly, Sheila D Yeah has been doing her thing musically for a minute and she’s dope. The Baltimore native took her talents to L.A. where she ran into a few hiccups, but it hasn’t stopped her from living out her musical dreams. On her latest release “Ratchet Royalty“, the lyricist discusses her struggles as a single mother — very different content from what’s popping with women rappers today.

Sheila includes a voicemail from an aggy A&R on the intro of the EP, and dude straight up tells her no one wants to work with her because she had a baby.

“Unfortunately [inaudible] has lost interest. The concern is, and this is probably why she has never gone anywhere…she’s a mother, she has a kid and there’s no father in the picture. If you look a billboard Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Cardi…they don’t have kids. Cardi B may be pregnant but she can do that…Everyone is not interested because she has a child.”

It starts at the 1:00 mark:

Wow, do you think it’s a fair or foul decision to not sign a contract with someone because they are a mother??? Sounds cruel. Congratulations to Sheila for getting her EP off, despite haters! Hear “Ratchet Royalty” here: