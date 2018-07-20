Kid Cudi Talks Overcoming Depression & Reveals THIS Secret Project With Jordan Peele

Kid Cudi Speaks On Depression Battle, Jordan Peele Project

Kid Cudi is a new man. The G.O.O.D. Music emcee who wrote an open letter in 2016 about his anxiety, depression, and “suicidal urges” is back in the spotlight and apparently feeling better than ever.

He recently sat down with Billboard for their cover and spoke on moving past his mental health struggles.

“I was in a really bad place, and at the time, I felt like I was letting a lot of people down,” said the rapper, 34. “It was really hard for me to even write that letter, but I needed to be honest with the kids. I needed to. I couldn’t live a lie. I couldn’t pretend to be happy.”

He also added that making music, raising his daughter and spending time with family has heightened his happiness…

“I’m the best I’ve ever been in my life,” he reveals. “I realized I was genuinely happy, and there’s nothing really going on in particular. Just being 34, to be still doing what I love. Taking care of my responsibilities, and my daughter’s good and my family’s good. Creating is making me happy again.”

and he’s working on a TV show with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

“I’ve been working on this TV show secretly for four years. I’m [in early development] on a pilot and getting it right. Monkeypaw Productions is [in talks to] produce it — Jordan Peele’s company.”

Cudi’s clearly in a good place, can’t you tell?

We have to applaud Cudder for speaking on his mental health especially when so many black men, in particular, suffer in silence.