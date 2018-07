Jenn Duran Announces Pregnancy

Remember when we told you about Jenn Duran, the latest lady in Floyd Mayweather’s love life?

Well, Jenn’s announcing that she’s with child and feeling “truly blessed.”

This will be Floyd’s fifth child. This comes after his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., recently fathered a 1-year-old girl.

Congrats Floyd.