Bye Joc!!! Photos From Karlie Redd’s Engagement To Her Mystery Man Mo

Karlie Redd Engaged To Maurice “Mo” Fayne

Yes, Karlie Redd really is engaged, and yes, things are over between her and Yung Joc.

As previously reported Karlie’s secret boo, Maurice “Mo” Fayne, popped the question with a 9-carat ring during her release party for the track “Ferrari Karlie.” FreddyO.com who was in attendance for the occasion, also added that he bought her Maserati as well.

And while details are skimpy about Mo, who owns a tow truck company in Arkansas, there are tons of photos of Karlie mingling with guests like Lil Mama…

and flashing her ring—that she was clearly shocked by.

Sorry Joc, guess all that flirting at the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reunion was just for fun.

