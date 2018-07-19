NFL QB Jimmy Garoppolo Dates Porn Star Kiara Mia, Bitter Becky Britt McHenry Slut Shames Them, Twitter Does Its Thing

Image via Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images/Daniel Gluskoter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Britt McHenry Dragged For Slut Shaming Jimmy Garoppolo And Kiara Mia

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted by TMZ on a date with porn icon Kiara Mia last night.

Apparently the idea of athletes dating porn stars, video vixens and the like is a bridge too far for faux religious, sanctimonious, conservative, d-bags like Britt McHenry.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the franchise quarterback of a prominent NFL team. He should have more values and class than parading a porn star in LA. Slam me for saying that, but guarantee someone in his camp said the same thing. https://t.co/TFPL7YOywu — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) July 19, 2018

For those who may have forgotten, Britt McHenry is THIS chick

In typical Twitter fashion, users tied Britt to a horse and told that joint to giddy-up. Flip the page to see the reactions.