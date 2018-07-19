NFL QB Jimmy Garoppolo Dates Porn Star Kiara Mia, Bitter Becky Britt McHenry Slut Shames Them, Twitter Does Its Thing
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5
❯
❮
Image via Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images/Daniel Gluskoter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Britt McHenry Dragged For Slut Shaming Jimmy Garoppolo And Kiara Mia
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted by TMZ on a date with porn icon Kiara Mia last night.
Apparently the idea of athletes dating porn stars, video vixens and the like is a bridge too far for faux religious, sanctimonious, conservative, d-bags like Britt McHenry.
For those who may have forgotten, Britt McHenry is THIS chick
In typical Twitter fashion, users tied Britt to a horse and told that joint to giddy-up. Flip the page to see the reactions.