Ya’ll Trippin’: 2Chainz Tries Out $10k Can Of Fresh Air On Most Expensivist

Now, we all understand how vital Oxygen is to our general health, however…buying a can of air for $32 bucks a pop seems a TAD extreme.

Meet Vitality Air co-founder Moses Lam, who believes providing the FRESHEST AIR from Canada and South Korea is an ultimate solution to the world’s pollution problem. He even went so far as creating a special diamond crusted can of air which is listed at a whole 10 bands, and encouraged ATL’s own 2 Chainz to give a puff. Ya’ll spending $30-$10k on some free ish?? Peep the video below!