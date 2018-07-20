“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Exclusive Clip: Karen & Ashley Air Out Each Other’s Marriages: “You Look So Miserable With Michael!”

“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Airs Sunday Nights On Bravo

Reality stars Ashley Darby and Karen Huger pettily shade each other’s marriages in the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac.”

The ladies seem to be in good spirits as they leave a winery while still on their trip to the South of France for Monique Samuel’s birthday. However, things quickly go downhill when both Ashley and Karen trash talk one another’s relationships.

Ashley accuses the “Grand Dame” of being broke and faking her lifestyle and Karen says Ashley is stuck in an unhappy marriage just for the money.

Check out the cringe-worthy video above.