Exclusive: Hate It Or Love It? Mario Talks New Music, Premieres New Music Video “Drowning”

Singer Premieres New Video, Talks Comeback Album “Dancing Shadows”

Mario has had a tough last few years.

He suffered the loss of his mother after she battled a substance abuse addiction for years, and parted ways with his record company – and had to leave a lot of his music behind.

The “Let Me Love You” crooner admitted those tumultuous years led him into a “dark phase.”

“I went through this really dark phase of trying to figure out being an artist and being a person,” Mario told us. “How do I not go into this dark space and not be a victim? That’s not the story that I want for myself.”

The Baltimore-bred artist credited a move from the city to L.A. with his fresh start personally and professionally, and now he’s about to drop a new album, ‘Dancing Shadows’ – his first in almost a decade. Mario said ‘Dancing Shadows,” is a body of work that he said will be in part autobiographical.

“I discuss it in a way where it’s hopeful,” Mario said. “(I’m showing) this is happening, yet we have the power to change things. It’s motivation more than melancholy.”

The album, set for release in the fall, would also fill what Mario said was a gap in R&B music today.

“What you’ll hear is me stepping away from the mainstream music scene and make an album that I felt that this generation would appreciate,” he said…”I feel like this is a sound and music that is just missing in R&B today. It’s a very blurred line in what R&B is today and where it’s going. So I’m trying to balance that out.”

