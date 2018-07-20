Um…Okay? India Love Breastfeeds Thin Air To A Plastic Baby Doll And Everyone Is Confused

Childless India Love Posts Breastfeeding Photo

We get that normalizing breastfeeding is a hot-button issue, relevant to a lot of mothers who are shamed and persecuted when simply trying to feed their children in public and semi-private spaces.

But what ANY of that may have to do with India Love’s most recent mammary-flashing IG photoshoot…is unclear.

The former reality star and IG model raised eyebrows when she posted up flicks of herself “breastfeeding” a doll

Um…edgy? We aren’t going to lie, we don’t really get where she was going with this one…and apparently neither did a lot of folks who peeped the shoot on Instagram and Twitter.

Lmao why India Love got a fake baby sucking on her tittie 💀😂😂She always doing some nut shit — 🥀 (@Jatesaaa) July 20, 2018

