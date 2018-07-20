Um…Okay? India Love Breastfeeds Thin Air To A Plastic Baby Doll And Everyone Is Confused

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Splash News

Childless India Love Posts Breastfeeding Photo

We get that normalizing breastfeeding is a hot-button issue, relevant to a lot of mothers who are shamed and persecuted when simply trying to feed their children in public and semi-private spaces.

But what ANY of that may have to do with India Love’s most recent mammary-flashing IG photoshoot…is unclear.

The former reality star and IG model raised eyebrows when she posted up flicks of herself “breastfeeding” a doll

music has my kids sound asleep 🎼🎻

A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on

A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on

Um…edgy? We aren’t going to lie, we don’t really get where she was going with this one…and apparently neither did a lot of folks who peeped the shoot on Instagram and Twitter.

Hit the flip for more confused reactions to India’s foray into artificial motherhood…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus