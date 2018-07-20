Whoopi Goldberg Goes IN On Jeanine Pirro On ‘The View,’ Then Tells Her “FU And GTFO” Backstage [Video]

According to Page Six, this argument was far from the only set of fireworks on set on ‘The View’ today. They say that once Whoopi and Jeanine got backstage, things really turned up.

Goldberg left the stage, but the fireworks went off again with the cameras off: Backstage when the two crossed paths, a source told us, “Jeanine tried telling her she’s fought for victims her whole life.” That’s when “Whoopi got in her face and said that they’ve known each other a long time, but still, ‘F–k you, get the f–k out of this building.’ Jeanine looked stunned.”

Sheesh. We’re guessing Jeanine Pirro won’t be stopping back by ‘The View’ to talk about that undying love for Trump she has anymore…

Getty/YouTube