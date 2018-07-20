Racist Rage: Roseanne Flips The Entire F**k Out Talking About Valerie Jarrett “I THOUGHT THE B!T¢# WAS WHITE!!!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images
Roseanne Loses It When Talking About Valerie Jarrett Tweet
When you’re a racist piece of s#!t, it’s hard to contain your hatred for others.
During a recent interview where Roseanne was asked about the “ape” tweet she sent out about former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, the disgraced TV star absolutely lost it according to TMZ.
Ironically, Roseanne let out a jungle scream that made her seem like the “ape”.
Crazy lady.