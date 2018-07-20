Secret Weddings And Dirty Tongue Stories: A Look Back At Faith Evans’ Wild As Hell Week

Faith Evans’ Wild Week

Faith Evans could have just sat there and ate her food, but she decided to send the internet left with not one but TWO incredible viral stories. First, she secretly married Stevie J, which is bizarre and unexpected as is. Then she took things a step further by going on Drink Champs and telling the world that she used to tongue down Biggie’s balloon knot back in the day.

Each of these stories could have shattered the internet, but together? They combined to have Faith be the talk of the ‘net. Take a look at the craziest reactions to Faith Evans’ crazy week.