Jailbroken: Bad Medina Shades Melissa And Money Mayweather’s Pregnant New Chick — They Traded “Real Love” For “Nice Things”

Floyd Mayweather Jr., Get Your Girls: Bad Medina Shades Melissa Brim And Jennifer Duran

Ever wonder what happened to Floyd Mayweather’s ex-GF Bad Medina? She quietly exited their concubine-like courtship over a year ago, and now we know how she feels about it. Yesterday, after we reported that Floyd Mayweather is expecting a seed with his new chick, Jennifer, a troll tagged Bad Medina saying Jennifer did what she could never do (get pregnant).

Foul comment! But Bad Medina came prepared to clap back, and she dragged Melissa Brim into the shade.

“I’d rather have a husband than a baby. Money isn’t everything…real love is. If you think he didn’t try locking me in, better yet knocking me up you’re wrong. I chose to leave and not have his child. Honestly, congratulations your gonna be like Melissa, strung along with nice things. I still believe in love.”

Hindsight is incredible ain’t it??? Melissa Brim and Floyd Mayweather have been rocking together since the 90’s. Their daughter was born in 1999, and in a recent interview with Ozy.com, she actually says she worked hard while pregnant, and didn’t talk to Floyd in the first five years of their daughter’s life. Their friendship had eventually turned around.

I started working as a maid in the Rio Hotel & Casino in 1999 and found out I was pregnant with our daughter, Iyanna. Right before Iyanna was born, Floyd and I stopped talking because of a situation with the mother of his other children, Josie Harris. I worked until I was 8 1/2 months pregnant, and eight weeks after Iyanna was born I went right back to work. I did what I had to do. And I didn’t want him to feel like he needed to take care of me. He goes in the ring and takes those punches. What do I look like trying to take the money he made by risking his life in the ring? I worked jobs everywhere so I could have my own money while he became the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. I had to find my own way. This made me who I am today, and I’m thankful for that struggle. But Floyd and I didn’t talk for five years after Iyanna was born. He was always there for his daughter though. I was also in a relationship with someone else. Shortly after that relationship ended, Floyd called. We talked about everything that happened in our five years of not speaking. He apologized for some things he had done and, ever since then, we’ve been co-parenting and have become very close friends.

