BlackInkChi Charmaine Says She Won That Black-Eye Brawl With Lily—But Guess Who Says She’s Lying

Charmaine Speaks On “Black Ink Crew Chicago” Fight With Lily

Charmaine of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” wants to make one thing very clear; she did NOT get the brakes beat off her by her cast mate.

As previously reported viewers saw Charmaine and tattooist Lily face off in a club where Lily said that an entitled Charmaine and her cousin Danielle “grew up like rich girls” and didn’t deserve their accolades.

She then punched Charmaine in the face and gave her a black eye.

According to Charmaine however, despite the black eye she actually got the best of Lily during the fight—but shady editing took that part out.

“They chose to give her the victory in edits,” said Charmaine. “That’s fine with me cuz I have goals to reach.”

And lastly but not leastly, I do not want to fight guys. It’s not me and has never been. I’m not perfect but I’m not going to act like I’m a hard ass bitch either. I did defend myself! They chose to give her the victory in edits. That’s fine with me cuz I have goals to reach — Charmaine Johnise (@charmainej_tv) July 19, 2018

Not only that, she’s not interested in fighting because she wants to be a mogul.

And fighting is never one of my goals that I want to conquer! Even tho it’s hard to watch how this went down on tv in edits, I still do not feel I that have something to prove other than my career to everyone including people who try n fight me. I’m here to be a Mogul. — Charmaine Johnise (@charmainej_tv) July 19, 2018

Hmmm, we’ve all heard reality stars blame editing on situations that didn’t play out in their favor; do YOU believe Charmaine???

There’s at least one person from the #BlackInkCrewChicago cast who doesn’t…