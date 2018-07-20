#BlackInkChi Charmaine Says She Won That Black-Eye Brawl With Lily—But Guess Who Says She’s Lying
Charmaine of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” wants to make one thing very clear; she did NOT get the brakes beat off her by her cast mate.
As previously reported viewers saw Charmaine and tattooist Lily face off in a club where Lily said that an entitled Charmaine and her cousin Danielle “grew up like rich girls” and didn’t deserve their accolades.
She then punched Charmaine in the face and gave her a black eye.
According to Charmaine however, despite the black eye she actually got the best of Lily during the fight—but shady editing took that part out.
“They chose to give her the victory in edits,” said Charmaine. “That’s fine with me cuz I have goals to reach.”
Not only that, she’s not interested in fighting because she wants to be a mogul.
Hmmm, we’ve all heard reality stars blame editing on situations that didn’t play out in their favor; do YOU believe Charmaine???
There’s at least one person from the #BlackInkCrewChicago cast who doesn’t…
Jr Diaz was ranting about Charmaine’s tweets and criticizing her for blaming “the edits.”
He also added that he’s done with the show.
Charmaine recently did an interview where she accused JR of hitting Lily while on a cast trip to Jamaica. A clip from the show seemingly shows him hitting her in the face before his girlfriend jumps in.
JR thinks someone did a “false accusation interview.”
Lily has a message for someone.
OMFG Reality TV has a video of Charmaine and Lily before their brawl.