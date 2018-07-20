The Most Precious Pics From The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 Ciara, Ciara Princess Harris, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Russell Wilson

FayesVision/WENN.com

Ciara And Russell Wilson Put Their Precious Family Front And Center

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards went down in LA Thursday night and boy did preciousness abound. There’s not much cuter than Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family right?

Ciara Princess Wilson Sienna Princess Wilson

FayesVision/WENN.com

We can’t get over these adorable shots of Sienna.

Ciara Princess Wilson Sienna Princess Wilson

FayesVision/WENN.com

Hit the flip for more sweetness

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 Featuring: Jada Crawley, Chris Paul

FayesVision/WENN.com

Chris Paul and his wife Jada were super cute on the carpet too

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 Featuring: Jada Crawley, Camryn Alexis Paul, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, Chris Paul

FayesVision/WENN.com

The whole family looking like black excellence

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 Featuring: Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce

FayesVision/WENN.com

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole are couple goals too.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 Featuring: Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce

FayesVision/WENN.com

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 Featuring: Nick Young, Keonna Green, Navi Young, Nick Young Jr.

FayesVision/WENN.com

We are loving Swaggy P the family man too.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 Isaiah Thomas, James Thomas, Jaiden Thomas

FayesVision/WENN.com

Isaiah Thomas’ wife is expecting so he brought his boys James and Jaiden out dolo!

