The Most Precious Pics From The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Ciara And Russell Wilson Put Their Precious Family Front And Center
The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards went down in LA Thursday night and boy did preciousness abound. There’s not much cuter than Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family right?
We can’t get over these adorable shots of Sienna.
Chris Paul and his wife Jada were super cute on the carpet too
The whole family looking like black excellence
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole are couple goals too.
We are loving Swaggy P the family man too.
Isaiah Thomas’ wife is expecting so he brought his boys James and Jaiden out dolo!