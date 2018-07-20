Fickle Fruit Eater Wiz Khalifa’s Getting Blasted For Saying THIS About Straight Men & Bananas
Wiz Khalifa is sharing some of his own personal etiquette for fellow straight men who want to enjoy some potassium.
The “Rolling Papers 2” rapper was a guest on “The Breakfast Club” this week and before discussing new music, his ex-wife Amber Rose and son Sebastian, Wiz made an interesting comment about men eating bananas.
According to the hyper-masculine rapper, if a man bites into a banana he’s “sus” and might be homosexual.
R E A L L Y?
Wiz: “You gotta break it in half. If you bite into a banana, you sus[pect]!”
Charlamagne: “It’s just fruit!”
Wiz: “You gotta break it in pieces bro. If you a n***a, n***s gotta break the banana in half. I’m just trying to help you out, bro. If you’re in public, just break it into pieces.”
Surely, this is absolutely fine and not a testament to someone’s fragile masculinity at all…
The Breakfast Club has since asked fans to comments on the topic…
and the reactions are brutal.
What do YOU think about Wiz Khalifa’s banana rules??? Just eat the fruit, sir.
Wiz is getting dragged allllll the way back to “Black & Yellow.”