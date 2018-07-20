Fickle Fruit Eater Wiz Khalifa’s Getting Blasted For Saying THIS About Straight Men & Bananas

Wiz Khalifa Says Straight Men Shouldn’t Bite Bananas

Wiz Khalifa is sharing some of his own personal etiquette for fellow straight men who want to enjoy some potassium.

The “Rolling Papers 2” rapper was a guest on “The Breakfast Club” this week and before discussing new music, his ex-wife Amber Rose and son Sebastian, Wiz made an interesting comment about men eating bananas.

According to the hyper-masculine rapper, if a man bites into a banana he’s “sus” and might be homosexual.

R E A L L Y?

Wiz: “You gotta break it in half. If you bite into a banana, you sus[pect]!” Charlamagne: “It’s just fruit!” Wiz: “You gotta break it in pieces bro. If you a n***a, n***s gotta break the banana in half. I’m just trying to help you out, bro. If you’re in public, just break it into pieces.”

Surely, this is absolutely fine and not a testament to someone’s fragile masculinity at all…

Do you agree with #WizKhalifa when it comes to how to eat a banana ? pic.twitter.com/ohHSU2pjPU — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) July 20, 2018

The Breakfast Club has since asked fans to comments on the topic…

#Freakyfreakyfriday Based off #wizkhalifa comments on eating a banana: Do you think there are separate rules for men and women when it comes to eating a banana? — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) July 20, 2018

and the reactions are brutal.

Wiz dead ass be wearing short shorts looking like a succulently thick Instagram model, but bananas is where he draws the line. — tyrese "aunty chicken of the sea" sanders (@tysandsnyc) July 19, 2018

Wiz Khalifa saying straight dudes shouldn't eat bananas, and gotta break em in half or it's "sus". Boy, how fragile is you? — Sonoma (@MartenMadness) July 20, 2018

What do YOU think about Wiz Khalifa’s banana rules??? Just eat the fruit, sir.