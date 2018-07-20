This Is Gonna Be Good: Lena Waithe Is Teaming Up With Daniel Kaluuya For Upcoming ‘Queen and Slim’ Movie

Lena Waithe And Daniel Kaluuya Join Forces For New Film

Master of None and The Chi’s Lena Waithe and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya are teaming up for a new film titled Queen & Slim, which, according to Variety, seeks to explore “America’s social and political climate through the lens of a genre-defying love story.”

The project’s script was penned by Waithe and will also feature another Master of None alum, Melina Matsoukas. Queen & Slim will be Matsoukas’ first feature film as director. A Million Little Pieces author James Frey came up with the treatment, and Waithe wrote the script based upon it.

The premise of the film surrounds a black man and a black woman who were on a date that went sideways after a police officer pulled the pair over. They end up killing the police officer in self-defense, which sets off a chain of events after they decide to go on the run. “To me, this is protest art,” Waithe commented. “It’s about being black and trying to fall in love in a world that’s burning down around you.”

“Me, my sis @msmelina, and my brother @danielkaluuya are so excited to bring this movie to the big screen. It’s the blackest thing I’ve ever written. I hope y’all love it,” Waithe wrote in an Instagram caption Thursday about the news of the film.

“It’s a film that defines black love as a revolutionary act,” Matsoukas added. “It shows that our union is the greatest weapon against the assault on black people in America.”

Kaluuya is set to be the face of Slim, but the role of Queen hasn’t been cast yet.

Queen & Slim is set to be released next year, on November 27, 2019.