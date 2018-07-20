Paramount Television President Amy Powell Fired Over Comments About “Angry Black Women”

Image via Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty

Paramount Television President Amy Powell Fired For Racist Comment

White people still don’t get it. Gone are the days when you could just drop a casually racist comment in the workplace and it’s business as usual. Naw. Today, we get you the f**k out the paint if you even THINK of fixing your lips like collagen to say something untoward about Black folks.

According to Variety, former President of Paramount Television, Amy Powell, has learned this lesson the hard way. Powell was fired from the company after allegedly making a “racially charged” quip about “angry Black women”, a trope that has long-plagued African-American women inside and outside of the entertainment industry.

For her end, Powell denies everything:

“There is no truth to the allegation that I made insensitive comments in a professional setting — or in any setting,” Powell said in a statement. “The facts will come out and I will be vindicated.”

It is said that Powell made the comment during a conference call about “First Wives Club” where she was reportedly irritated by a tweet from Tracy Y. Oliver, the series’ showrunner.

Had a moment today that REALLY pointed out why we need representation across the board. A black female voice doesn't matter if the decision makers don't understand nor even want to understand what you're saying. Where's the #metoo for race shit out here? — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) June 28, 2018

An African-American assistant who was on the call took her complaints to the studio heads and voila, egg salad Amy was no more.

Swag.