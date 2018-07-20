Khlo-Bacca Claps Back: Khloe Kardashian Responds To Kris Jenner’s Chatty Friend Who Claimed She And Tristan Are In Counseling

Khloe Kardashian Claims She Doesn’t Know Kris Jenner “Friend” Who Spoke On Her Relationship

Khloe Kardashian pulled a Mariah Carey this week after reports surfaced claiming she and Tristan Thompson are in couples counseling following his cheating scandals.

According to US Weekly reports, earlier this week during an interviw with KIIS Celeb HQ a woman named Lisa Stanley, who is supposedly a friend of Kris Jenner, said Khloe and Tristan are working hard on their relationship:

“She was never planning on leaving him,” Stanley claimed. “Khloé was always going to try and make this work for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now [3-month-old daughter True], and she feels very connected to [Thompson] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.” Stanley further alleged that Kardashian “probably” would have left the athlete “if Kris and the family had it their way.” She added, “Tristan would just be the baby daddy — and be very much involved.”

Yikes…

Hollywood Unlocked posted about the interview on Instagram and Khloe hopped in the comments

She also denied knowing Stanley a second time on Twitter.

Lol I truly have no idea who she is lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 19, 2018

One thing about Khloe, she’s never afraid to speak up!