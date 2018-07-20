Michelle Obama Launches New Voter Registration Campaign Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Michelle Obama Launches New Initiative For Voter Registration

Even though Michelle Obama still has no plans to run for office, she’s still doing her part in getting involved behind the scenes.

The former first lady is teaming up with several different celebrities in order to launch a new voter registration initiative ahead of this year’s midterm elections. The new nonprofit, “When We All Vote,” is a nonpartisan organization with the goal to get more voters registered for every election.

“Voting is the only way to ensure that our values and priorities are represented in the halls of power,” Obama said in a statement “And it’s not enough to just vote for president every four years. We all have to vote in every single election: for mayor, governor, school board, state legislature and Congress. The leaders we elect to these offices help determine just about every aspect of our lives and our democracy.”

She tweeted on Thursday announcing how excited she was to take part in the new initiative.

In my family, voting was a sacred responsibility, one which we never took for granted. I’m excited to be a part of @WhenWeAllVote to inspire and empower all eligible voters to make their voices heard. #WhenWeAllVote, we can make history. https://t.co/cBTTn9Q5Lf https://t.co/6d5UT4gg9k — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 19, 2018

According to Politico, the initiative is scheduled to launch on Thursday, and will involve several other high-profile names including actor Tom Hanks, Janelle Monae, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett will also serve as president of the board. The initiative is its own non-profit entity and will operate independently of the Obama Foundation, the personal offices of Barack and Michelle Obama, and Citizen 44.