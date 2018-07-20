Living His Raps: Chance The Rapper Buys ‘Chicagoist’ To Run Racist B-tches Outta Business

Chance The Rapper Buys Chicagoist

Chance The Rapper dropped some surprise music this week, and if you listen closely to his raps on “I Might Need Security”, he tells fans he bought local Chicago news platform the Chicagoist, and he did! Chance raps “”I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b-tches outta business.” Bars!

Gothamist confirms the news is true. Chance says he plans to revamp the platform in a statement and it all sounds LIT!

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment,” said Chance The Rapper. “WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the -ist brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site. I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

Previously, Chance donated $1 million and raised another $1.2 million last year to help the underfunded CPS system. Chicago keeps winning. Keep up the great work Chance!