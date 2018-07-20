She’d Rather Go Bald: Sanaa Lathan Shares Release Date And Artwork For “Nappily Ever After”

Sanaa Lathan Shares Update On “Nappily Ever After

Remember last year when Sanaa Lathan took clippers to the dome? It was all for her role in the movie “Nappily Ever After,” which will be hitting Netflix this Fall. Sanaa shared an update via Instagram.

Here’s more info on the project:

Violet Jones (Sanaa Lathan) has a seemingly perfect life — a high-powered job, an eligible doctor boyfriend and a meticulously maintained, flawless coiffure. But after a life-changing event doesn’t go according to her plan, and a hair-raising incident at the hairdresser, her life begins to unravel. Eventually, Violet realizes that she was living the life she thought she was supposed to live, not the one she really wanted.

Nappily Ever After stars Sanaa Lathan, who also serves as a producer alongside Tracey Bing, Jared LeBoff and Marc Platt. Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, and written by Adam Brooks and Cee Marcellus, the film also stars Ricky Whittle, Lyriq Bent, Ernie Hudson and Lynn Whitfield.

Is this one going on your watchlist?