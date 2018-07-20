So Sad: 13 Kids And Adults Killed After Severe Storm Capsizes Missouri Duck Boat

13 Killed In Missouri Duck Boat

A duck boat packed with dozens of tourists in Missouri’s Ozarks capsized amid a thunder storm Thursday night, killing at least 13 people.

ABC news reports, a total of 29 passengers and two crew members were on board the amphibious craft when it plunged into 80 feet of water and landed upright on its wheels, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said. Four people still remain missing after the accident.

Severe evening thunderstorms, including winds in excess of 60 mph, struck the area at the time. A witness caught a video of the rough conditions right before the boat capsized.

At least 13 dead, including a baby, and four missing after #duckboat carrying 31 CAPSIZES on stormy Missouri lake, as final video shows it getting tossed about in choppy waters @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/koERwCdVAk — Washington News Line (@WashNewsLine) July 20, 2018

So sad!