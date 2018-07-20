Who They Want?! Flip! Flip! Flip! Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Secretly Taped Convos About Paying Stormy Daniels

Image via Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Michael Cohen Made Secret Tape Of Trump Talking Stormy Daniels Payment

IT’S F***ING LIT!!!

The New York Times is reporting that after months of lying about hush payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded him talking about those disavowed payments.

FBI agents acquired those recordings when they raided Cohen’s office looking for evidence of federal campaign finance laws in connection with the Stormy Daniels affair.

For several weeks now, Cohen has been trolling Trump on Twitter and implying that he would be willing to snitch on the POTUS in order to keep his freedom. It is also said that Cohen feels betrayed (he should have seen that coming) by Trump’s effort to publicly distance himself from his former lawyer.

Per usual, Trump’s head stooge, Rudy Giuliani is doing his damnedest to spin this as a “nothing burger”:

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,” Mr. Giuliani said, adding that Mr. Trump had directed Mr. Cohen that if he were to make a payment related to the woman, write a check, rather than sending cash, so it could be properly documented. “In the big scheme of things, it’s powerful exculpatory evidence,” Mr. Giuliani said.

Oooookay! LMAO! We can practically hear the sweat drippin’ off Donnie’s forehead from here.