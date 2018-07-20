Likkle Island Vibes: Popcaan Releases Sophomore Album “Forever”

Popcaan Releases New Album “Forever”

Happy Friday! Today is the perfect day to vibe out to some reggae chunes, and Popcaan is here to deliver. The 29-year-old artist just released his sophomore album “Forever”. In the previous weeks, he teased with singles “Wine for Me,” “Firm & Strong,” and “Body So Good.”

Popcaan’s first album received so much critical praise, and this one seems to follow suit with smooth dancehall sounds and infectious melodies. You can hear it on all streaming platforms…

Do you hate it or love it???