In White Folks News: Bristol Palin Just Joined The Cast Of ‘Teen Mom OG’

Bristol Palin Joins Cast Of Teen Mom

Bristol Palin is joining the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom OG – only eight years after the 27-year-old actually stopped being a teen mom.

The daughter of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has signed on to be a regular cast member on the upcoming season of one of MTV‘s staples, TMZ reported on Thursday.

Palin is going to join original cast members Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell when the show returns this fall.

According to the site, Farrah Abraham was fired from the reality series earlier this year for allegedly being too difficult, while she insists she was actually fired for having starred in a pornographic movie. Abraham was also arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.

Palin now has three children. She gave birth to her and ex-fiancé Levi Johnson’s son, Tripp, when she was 18, and also has two children with estranged husband Dakota Meyer.

In addition to appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” and her mother’s show, “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” Bristol also previously starred in the Lifetime reality series “Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.”

Will you be tuning in to watch this train wreck on TV?