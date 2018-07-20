Pure Comedy: Jamie Foxx And Denzel Washington Sit Down For An Off Script Interview [Video]

Jamie Foxx Does An Interview With Denzel Washington

In a new series with Grey Goose, Jamie Foxx conducts off script interviews with some of Hollywood elite actors and actresses. In the latest installment of the series, Foxx sat down with the legendary Denzel Washington for an absolutely hilarious interview.

Throughout their conversation, these two sing some Cardi B together, talk about taking home flower arrangements from the Oscars and other awards ceremonies, and much more. This is definitely one for the books.