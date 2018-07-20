Muva’s Man: Amber Rose Confirms Her Monte Morris Coupledom

Amber Rose Confirms Monte Morris Dating Rumors

Yes, Amber Rose has a new man, and yes he plays in the NBA. That’s the message Muva’s sending about her new man Monte Morris.

After being spotted holding hands with him in L.A., Amb’s confirming that she’s happily hugged up with the 23-year-old Denver Nuggets baller.

On her story, Amb shared a video of Monte playing basketball captioned, “My man is shmoney.”

TMZ has some additional info and they’re reporting that Amb and Monte aren’t just hooking up, they’re booed up and exclusive. They add that the two met over a year ago but only started dating last month.

The two are spending almost every day together and reportedly have “amazing chemistry.”

This is a pretty big deal for Amb, this is her first post 21 Savage relationship.

What do YOU think about Amber Rose and her lil baller boo???