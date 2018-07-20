Bae Of The Day: 81 Or So Reasons Jalen Rose Is Head Over Heels For New Wife Molly Qerim

By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Molly Qerim Is bae

Congrats to former NBA player and current host Jalen Rose and his new wife, First Take! host, Molly Qerim. She is absolutely fine as hell and he can’t stop gushing over her. The two were secretly married a few weeks ago and have gone public. Good for them. Now, please move out of the way for us real quick, Jalen. Now let us focus on Molly.

Take a look…

🌹

A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

🙏🏽

A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

Sunday Funday

A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

game 3 🏀

A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

Game day 🖤

A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

bloom where you’re planted … 📷@jalenvseverybody

A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

    cheers to the weekend 📷 @klaejohnson

    A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

    work flow (📷 @trudy15)

    A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

    Leave the gun, take the cannoli.

    A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

    Domesticated

    A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

    around the way

    A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

    🖤♠️

    A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

    🎄

    A post shared by Molly Qerim (@mollyqerim) on

