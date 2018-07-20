For The Ladies And The Fellas: Taylor Bennett Flaunts His Fluffy Bisexual Bawwwdy On Newly Released EP “Be Yourself”

Taylor Bennett Releases “Be Yourself” Ep

ICYMI, Chance The Rapper’s brother and star in his own right, Taylor Bennett, dropped a new EP titled “Be Yourself”, last week and he’s showing off his bawwwdy, unabashedly. Here it is, for the ladies and the fellas.

The EP is described as an intimate body of work, where the 22-year-old discusses issues such as mass incarceration, financial inequality and matters of injustice. In a recent sit down interview with XXL, Taylor says he aimed to encourage everyone to live their truths with this project.

“Nobody else is going to be able to give you the comfortability and the satisfaction that you feel when you’re open and you’re actually living your truth,” he said. “And if you’re worried about friends, if you’re worried about family, if you’re worried about any of those things, those people will love you for who you are. And if they don’t it’s a tough world, but you gotta’ be yourself.”

You can give it a listen here: