Rumor Control: Tinashe Denies Bouncing Passing That Azz To Kevin Durant After Ben Simmons Turned Over The Ball

Tinashe Shoots Down Rumors Of Dating Kevin Durant

Tinashe‘s name is in everybody’s mouth these days and none of it has to do with music.

Fresh off the drama between her sudden-ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons and his new girlfriend Kendall Jenner, the “2 On” singer has found herself fighting off rumors about her playing a 2-man game with Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant.

According to a report in The Blast, Tinashe is shooting down ALL that noise:

She laughed and said “I’ve never even met Kevin Durant.” She seems pretty genuine, but ya never know.

Tinashe and KD? Sitting in a tree? Stalking Ben Simmons from a burner Twitter account?