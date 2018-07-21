Exclusive: RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Talks Season Reunion “It’s Insane” – And Is Sherman Back In The Picture?

“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Star Talks Show Drama, Her Brand “EveryHue Beauty” & Her Daily Skin Care Routine

“Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Gizelle Bryant’s bad breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Sherman, was a major storyline on the show this season.

But Bryant hinted that she and “Shermy” may be back on.

“A little tease is that we might see Sherman again. He might be back in the picture. We are trying to take things one day at a time.”

The mom of three and “EveryHue Beauty” entrepreneur said her ex-boo has been doing his best to reconcile with her.

“When a brother comes back with ‘I miss you and I love you,’ you gotta say, ‘Well, I might see what’s going on here,’” Bryant said. “So we’ll see.”

Bryant stopped by our NYC offices this week fresh off of taping the “Real Housewives of Potomac” season reunion and she also revealed what viewers can expect from the end of season show later this month.

“It (was) insane,” Bryant told us. “The guys got a little bout it bout it this season at the reunion – a little Michael (Darby) and Ray (Huger) smackdown. They came ready, the guys came super ready.

Bryant was in town to promote her hit “EveryHue Beauty” makeup line, which features 12 shades of tinted moisturizers as well as highlighters, blushes, setting sprays and brushes.

The reality star also announced that her partner Target, will double the number of stores that carry the line, to 250 and asked her to expand the EveryHue Beauty’s product offering to include a primer formulated for women of color, a “glow drop” or liquid highlighter, and lipsticks.

“EveryHue Beauty is made for the everyday woman,” Bryant told us. “And that’s why I’m really, really happy that we’re in Target…And this is your everyday product. You put it on, you feel beautiful, your skin stays hydrated and looking healthy and magnificent.”

Bryant also shared her everyday skincare and makeup regimen:

“When I get up, I use Cetaphil – you can get that from CVS – to wash my face, and then I use a primer. Then I use ‘EveryHue’ Honey. And depending on how I feel, I’ll take the highlighter, and I’ll just put that on my= cheeks, a little lip gloss, and I’m done.”