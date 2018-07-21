Exclusive: Court Blasts Lil Kim For Flouting Bankruptcy Terms

“Bankrupt” Rapper Admits She Owes Millions To Creditors; Mansion Now In Jeopardy

Lil Kim is in danger of losing her bankruptcy after court officials accused her of failing to abide by the terms of the debt repayment plan, BOSSIP has learned.

The rapper, whose real name is Kimberly Jones, has yet to take a required personal financial management course, which is supposed to help her not make the same debt mistakes again.

If she doesn’t take the course ASAP, she could lose her bankruptcy filing, and once again put her mansion in jeopardy of being seized by her creditors.

Lil Kim has not provided a reason why she’s apparently ignored taking the financial class, according to court papers.

The “All About The Benjamins” rapper filed for bankruptcy back in May, admitting she owed millions to creditors, in part in a bid to help save her now foreclosed mansion in New Jersey.