New Music: Ebenezer Returns With New Track “53 Sundays”

n Today marks the release of Ebenezer’s new track “53 Sundays”. Listen HERE. The song is a statement in itself, showcasing not only Ebenezer’s musical talent but also his lyrical, storytelling abilities. He’s not afraid of sharing his views and reflecting on the reality of the world he grew up in. Ebenezer’s distinctive sound shines through the track – despite hailing from London it’s uniquely universal, taking listeners on a poignant journey.

“Sometimes we must acknowledge that in order to do something good we might have to do something bad. Religion wasn’t going to put food on the table and money in the pockets of those I cared about, so I had to get it by an ‘any means necessary’ attitude. So excuse me if I miss the corruption that goes on in the churches – I’ve got some hustling to do,” says Ebenezer.