New Music: Ebenezer Returns With New Track “53 Sundays”
Today marks the release of Ebenezer’s new track “53 Sundays”. Listen HERE. The song is a statement in itself, showcasing not only Ebenezer’s musical talent but also his lyrical, storytelling abilities. He’s not afraid of sharing his views and reflecting on the reality of the world he grew up in. Ebenezer’s distinctive sound shines through the track – despite hailing from London it’s uniquely universal, taking listeners on a poignant journey.
“Sometimes we must acknowledge that in order to do something good we might have to do something bad. Religion wasn’t going to put food on the table and money in the pockets of those I cared about, so I had to get it by an ‘any means necessary’ attitude. So excuse me if I miss the corruption that goes on in the churches – I’ve got some hustling to do,” says Ebenezer.
“53 Sundays” follows Ebenezer’s recent single “When I Call Em” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Listen HERE. Ebenezerhas been steadily making a name for himself, working with artists such as ADP, B Young, Stefflon Don, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and Craig David. In 2017, he ushered in new fans through a string of releases: “F**K IT”, “Survival” and “Cliché”. He followed up in February 2018 with the release of his debut EP Bad Romantic. The record put Ebenezer against himself, uncovering both his romantic and “savage” tendencies and proving that his creative artistry is as intense as his delivery.Ebenezer’s forthcoming project is due out this summer.