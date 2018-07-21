Exclusive: Offset Could Get Life In Prison Following Latest Arrest For A Gun & Weed

Migos Member Arrested For Gun Possession Friday

Offset’s latest arrest for gun possession could land the rapper behind bars for the rest of his life.

The Migos rapper, who welcomed his daughter with wife Cardi B almost two weeks ago, was arrested Friday after cops found a gun in the car he was riding in, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

He is now facing four charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a crime and an improper lane change, court records show.

All of the charges were pending Friday and Offset is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Saturday.

The alleged gun discovery is a major blow to Offset, who is a convicted felon and is barred from carrying any firearms.

In fact, when he pled to “no contest” for “riot in a penal institution” back in 2015 as part of a deal with prosecutors, he effectively copped to his third felony, and under Georgia’s three strikes rule, his next conviction could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was last locked up for eight months in 2015 after cops pulled the Migos tour bus over and discovered guns, codeine and weed aboard. Offset’s deal with prosecutors meant that his gun and drug charges were dismissed in exchange for pleading no contest to the jailhouse riot. His bandmates Takeoff and Quavo also got deals as part of the case.

He also has convictions for burglary and theft, according to court records.