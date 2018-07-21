Black-ish Eye Or Nah: Anthony Anderson Under Criminal Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman

Anthony Anderson Under Criminal Investigation For Assaulting A Woman

The LAPD is currently investigating a criminal complaint against Anthony Anderson. According to TMZ “a crime report was taken” that named the Emmy-nominated Black-ish actor as a suspect that allegedly assaulted a woman. The details of the incident have not been released but The Blast reported that the investigation stems from a woman who told the police department that Anderson assaulted her after she catered one of his events.

Anderson issued a statement through a rep that says: “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Anthony Anderson is one of the lead actors on Black-ish, one of ABC’s most viewed and critically acclaimed sitcoms. A sitcom that is heading into its fifth season.