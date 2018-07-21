Get Your Life Together: New Pappy Offset Popped By The Police On Marijuana And Felony Gun Possession Charges

Offset Arrested In Atlanta On Weapon Possession Charges

Migos rapper Offset was arrested after a traffic stop in Jonesboro, Georgia this Friday.

The rapper, driving a 2014 Porche 911 Carerra, allegedly made improper lane change was pulled over. After approaching the vehicle, officers detected marijuana odor and conducted a search of the car and found three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash.

Offset (legally named Kiari Kendrell Cephus) and his body guard were both arrested but Offset was charged with an improper lane change, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Offset was thought to be serving five years of probation as a result of a 2015 arrest on drugs and weapons charges, his attorney Drew Findling has made it clear that the rapper received an early termination of his probation.