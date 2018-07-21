About Damn Time: Disciplinary Trial Set To Begin For NYPD Officers Involved In The Death Of Eric Garner

NYPD Officers Involved In The Death Of Eric Garner Will Face Internal Trial

More than four years after a banned chokehold by Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo ended Eric Garner’s life, the NYPD announced that the gears of disciplinary action will finally start to turn.

The hearings for Pantaleo and Sgt. Kizzy Adonis (the officer in charge the day Garner died), expected to begin in early 2019 following procedural box-checking, will be open to the public. This is just the first step in a long process that will reportedly bring justice to the Garner family.