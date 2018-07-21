Offset Arrested Just Outside Atlanta, Caught With A Gun In His Car

Offset Arrested Outside Atlanta

Offset may end up spending some time away from his wife Cardi and their newborn baby girl Kulture.

According to TMZ, the rapper was pulled over by officers while riding around on the outskirts of Atlanta for an improper lane change.

Upon stopping Offset, cops realized that his tints were darker than the legal limit, then for whatever reason (like they need one) began searching the vehicle and discovered a firearm. Big problem for Offset, as he’s a three-time felon and not permitted to carry a weapon.

He was hit with two felony charges — possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime. He also has two misdemeanors for good measure: possession of marijuana (under one ounce) and the improper lane change that started this whole mess.

SMH, we hope he has good legal representation. He has a newlywed wife, a newborn baby, and a Summer/Fall tour with Drake to tend to…

Getty/WENN