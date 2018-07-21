Janelle Monáe Performs “Americans” For The First Time On Television [Video]

Janelle Monáe Performs “Americans” On The Late Show

Janelle Monáe stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night to give the first ever performance of her song “Americans” on live television.

Accompanied by a background of diverse characters, this 80’s-feeling track will give you a whole lot of Prince vibes along with a politically message. Check out the entire performance below to see Janelle completely in her element, executing the performance to perfection.