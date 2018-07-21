Juice It Up: Joe Budden Stops By Styles P’s Brooklyn Juice Bar To Talk Health And Hip-Hop [Video]

Joe Budden Rolls Through Juices For Life With Styles P

In this episode of Juice Appeal, Joe Budden stopped by Styles P’s Juices For Life shop on Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn to talk about his health, his newborn baby, and his evolution as a hip hop artist.

Joe credits the birth of his son Lex as the inspiration to “be more conscious” of the meals his family eats. Styles and his wife Adjua hooked him up with his own personal juice blend consisting of pineapple, banana, cantaloupe, and strawberries–which Joe aptly named the Budden Summer.

Peep the entire episode blow.