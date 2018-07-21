President Ready, Or Nah? California Senator Kamala Harris Set To Release A Book In Early 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris Has A Book In The Works

Senator Kamala Harris will be releasing her first book in the beginning of next year.

Penguin Press announced earlier this week that Harris will be chronicling the “core truths” of American life in her new book titled, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey. The release date was announced to be January 8, 2019.

Many people think that this move proves that the California Democrat, who is a rising star within the party, shows that she has bigger political ambitions than the U.S. Senate. She was elected to the Senate in 2016, and has since been an important and powerful voice for women and people of color throughout her term.

As pointed out by the Los Angeles Times, books have always been known as a path for any ambitious politician trying to develop a national profile in preparation for public office — or more specifically, the presidency. Former President Barack Obama’s The Audacity of Hope is a prime example of this very point.

Harris has hinted at her interest in running for the presidency in recent months, so these ambitions wouldn’t be shocking to anyone following her rise.

According to Penguin, Harris will draw on “the hard-won wisdom and insight from her own career and the work of those who have most inspired her,” delivering “a master class in problem-solving, in crisis management, and leadership in challenging times.”

Are you here for Sen. Harris’ book and the possibility of her running for president???