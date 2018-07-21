Wiz Khalifa Confirms His High-Fashion Coupledom With Melaniny Model Winnie Harlow

Wiz Khalifa And Winnie Harlow Officially Dating

Looks like Amber Rose isn’t the only one of Sebastian’s parents with a new boo!

Wiz Khalifa has apparently been sharing his rolling papers with model Winnie Harlow. You may have heard about the two getting cozy, as they have been playing coy about their coupledom for weeks.

The two had already been piquing fan speculation through various IG posts and public appearances together since the beginning of the month, even causing Amber to chime in with her blessing:

But hold up…Wiz pretty much told everyone that he and Winnie were in the “friend zone” earlier this week on The Breakfast Club, insisting that folks had blown their lovey-dovey pics and heart-filled comments out of proportion.

But the speculation hit a fever pitch on Friday when Winnie posted up on her IG stories rocking Wiz’s “CAM” chain…

Well, it looks like the duo is done going back and forth and playing games with the public on the “are they or aren’t they?” game. Wiz posted a pic with Winnie seated right on his lap, saying that neither of them care what people think.

So, it looks like an item! How exclusive they are, we don’t know. Maybe this is one of those “what’s understood doesn’t need to be explained” situations or something…

Getty/Instagram